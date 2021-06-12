Montenotte man to be first to walk out to new MMA anthem

A Cork songwriter's latest work is to provide a new anthem for MMA Cork competitors in their upcoming bouts, and Montenotte champion John Mitchell will become the first fighter to walk out to ‘The Battle’ when he represents his country later this week.

The song, which has been penned by Meghan Ali, will be officially released on Monday.

‘The Battle’ is Meghan’s third single ahead of the release of her debut album later this year, and is a nod to her involvement with MMA Cork, a Mixed Martial Arts Gym in Blackpool.

‘The Battle’ is a tribute to all of the MMA Cork competitors who travel far and wide to test themselves against the toughest competition.

Irish Champion John Mitchell will be the first fighter to walk out to the song as he represents his country on June 19 against Arbi Emiev in Abu Dhabi.

John has already represented Ireland on the world stage at the IMMAF World Championships.