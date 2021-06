WORK is underway on a new development of social and affordable townhouses on the Middle Glanmire Road.

The development, which is being built by Murnane & O’Shea, will comprise 54 houses including eight two-bed townhouses, 41 three-bed townhouses, and five four-bed townhouses.

Twenty-seven of the properties will be affordable housing for Cork City Council to be offered for sale to eligible applicants and the remaining 27 will be allocated to those on the social housing list and will be managed by Tuath Housing Association.

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh turned the sod for the new development of townhouses on the Middle Glanmire Road this week.

The Lord Mayor also officially opened 64 new homes and turned the sod for a new development at Railway View in Ballyvolane which consists of eight new homes.

Commenting on the new developments, the Lord Mayor thanked all parties involved “in bringing these vital projects to fruition”,

“I’m incredibly proud today to open so many homes for the people of Cork. It’s truly uplifting after what has been at times, a dark year, full of worry for many.”

The turning of the sod at the new development at Middle Glanmire Road was welcomed by local Workers’ Party representative, Cllr Ted Tynan who said it was “good news for the area”.

He said he was delighted to see the social and affordable housing being developed in the area, which would give people an opportunity to access housing in the area, who may not otherwise be able to.

Assistant chief executive of Cork City Council Brian Geaney said: “Housing is once again at the very forefront of Cork City Council’s objectives and will remain so for the coming years.”