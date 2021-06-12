Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 18:02

Cork man jailed for breaching barring order and putting his parents in fear 

Cork man jailed for breaching barring order and putting his parents in fear 

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a six-month jail term on the culprit at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

A young man who was barred from his parents’ home in Cork “took the law into his own hands” and went there putting them in fear.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a six-month jail term on the culprit at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

The parties cannot be identified as it was a prosecution under the Domestic Violence Act.

“The most serious matter is the (breach) where his parents had to get an interim barring order which is obviously an urgent barring order granted because they were in fear of him.

“But still he went back to the house and took the law into his own hands,” Judge Kelleher said.

The accused man pleaded guilty to this breach of the interim barring order on April 9 2021. He was drunk at the time and he would not move away from the area when asked. They were very afraid of him.

Other offences 

And he also admitted committing other offences on various dates.

On April 27 2020 he and another man went into the River Lee. The accused came out of his own accord and the co-accused had to be rescued.

On May 30 2020 he was arrested for being drunk and a danger when he shouted at an ambulance crew who were trying to assist him.

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said the accused had chronic alcohol difficulties. 

“Any guard who meets him sober says he is pleasant and easy to deal with when sober… His parents are very supportive of him when sober but cannot have him in the house when drunk and he entirely accepts that. He is keeping himself busy doing well in prison and availing of all the services he can,” the solicitor said.

More in this section

Live from West Cork: Warm welcome for Graham Norton as he broadcasts to UK from Cork studio  Live from West Cork: Warm welcome for Graham Norton as he broadcasts to UK from Cork studio 
Aer Lingus cancels regional flights as Stobart Air appoints liquidator  Aer Lingus cancels regional flights as Stobart Air appoints liquidator 
Emergency Services Stock Garda appealing for witnesses after man dies in Cork road incident 
cork courtcork garda
Supermarket sweep with a difference in aid of Cork Penny Dinners

Supermarket sweep with a difference in aid of Cork Penny Dinners

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more