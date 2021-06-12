Cork man jailed for breaching barring order and putting his parents in fear 

A young man who was barred from his parents’ home in Cork “took the law into his own hands” and went there putting them in fear.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a six-month jail term on the culprit at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

The parties cannot be identified as it was a prosecution under the Domestic Violence Act.

“The most serious matter is the (breach) where his parents had to get an interim barring order which is obviously an urgent barring order granted because they were in fear of him.

“But still he went back to the house and took the law into his own hands,” Judge Kelleher said.

The accused man pleaded guilty to this breach of the interim barring order on April 9 2021. He was drunk at the time and he would not move away from the area when asked. They were very afraid of him.

Other offences

And he also admitted committing other offences on various dates.

On April 27 2020 he and another man went into the River Lee. The accused came out of his own accord and the co-accused had to be rescued.

On May 30 2020 he was arrested for being drunk and a danger when he shouted at an ambulance crew who were trying to assist him.

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said the accused had chronic alcohol difficulties.

“Any guard who meets him sober says he is pleasant and easy to deal with when sober… His parents are very supportive of him when sober but cannot have him in the house when drunk and he entirely accepts that. He is keeping himself busy doing well in prison and availing of all the services he can,” the solicitor said.