Man (70s) killed in road crash near Midleton

GARDAÍ at Midleton are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision on Friday.

Shortly after 2pm Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to an incident involving a single vehicle on a local road at Ballyedekin near Midleton. 

The alarm was raised when an SUV was discovered on a grass verge on the roadside.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a man aged 70 years, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí at Midleton are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021- 4621550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

