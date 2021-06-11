Cork Lotto player who scooped over €2.4m comes forward

The Cork winner of the Lotto jackpot worth over €2.4 million has come forward to collect their winnings.

The rebel county winner purchased their €2,469,871 winning ticket for the May 29 draw in the seaside town of Myrtleville.

O’Connell’s Foodstore sold the Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw.

Shop owner, Paul O’Connell, was delighted to hear the news that his shop was the selling location for the latest Lotto jackpot win.

“I will never forget getting the call from the National Lottery and hearing the good news that my shop had sold a ticket worth €2.4 million. I reckon as soon as word starts to spread, there will be great excitement around the town.

One lucky customer really has gotten their summer off to the best start. I hope the winner enjoys celebrating their win and I wish them all the best.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said that it has been “an exciting few weeks for Lotto players all over the country” with three jackpots won over the course of the last three weekends.

The spokesperson said that the National Lottery is continuing to urge all of our players in Westmeath to check their tickets carefully from May 22 draw.