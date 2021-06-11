Pictures: Fans return to watch Cork City at Turners Cross

HUNDREDS of soccer fans descended on Turners Cross tonight for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic reached the country.

Cork City v Cabinteely was selected as one of the government's sport and cultural pilot events.

It was first time supporters will be back in the venue since October 2020.

Six hundred fans were in attendance.

City boss Colin Healy said: “It’s great for the fans to get back in to Turner’s Cross. It’s great for us and it’s great for the players, it’s fantastic to know there’ll be fans at the game on Friday."