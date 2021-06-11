Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 20:03

Pictures: Fans return to watch Cork City at Turners Cross

Fans Back Cork City fans Jonathan Casey and Kevin Forde against Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turners Cross

HUNDREDS of soccer fans descended on Turners Cross tonight for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic reached the country.

Fans Back Cork City fans Gearoid O'Donovan and James Calnan, Clonakilty against Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turners Cross
Cork City v Cabinteely was selected as one of the government's sport and cultural pilot events.

Fans Back Cork City fans Michael and Marie O'Sullivan against Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turners Cross
It was first time supporters will be back in the venue since October 2020.

Fans Back Cork City fans Roisin Murphy and her mum Mary Healy from Carrigaline against Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turners Cross
Six hundred fans were in attendance.

Fans Back Cork City fans in the Corner Flag against Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turners Cross
City boss Colin Healy said: “It’s great for the fans to get back in to Turner’s Cross. It’s great for us and it’s great for the players, it’s fantastic to know there’ll be fans at the game on Friday."

Fans Back Cork City fans Rob Lyons, Ian Kenrick, Adrain Twomey and Mike Hanrahan in the Corner Flag against Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turners Cross
