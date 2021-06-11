Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 18:01

Long traffic delays following multiple breakdowns and collision in Cork city

Generic stock image of road traffic in Cork. Pic Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

Long traffic delays have been reported in Cork this afternoon following a collision and multiple breakdowns in the city.

A collision eastbound on the N40 South Ring Road at the Mahon exit continue to cause long delays this afternoon.

 

There are also heavy delays between the Togher exit and the Dunkettle Interchange following two separate breakdowns near the Dunkettle Interchange this afternoon which have since been cleared.

 

A collision also occurred on the Lower Glanmire Road near Tivoli this afternoon and motorists are being asked to take care on approach to the scene.

Elsewhere in Cork, gardaí are dealing with a collision off the N25 between Castlemartyr and Midleton. The local Churchtown Road is closed and diversions are in place.

