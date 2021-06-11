Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 17:24

TD calls for funding to keep 'worried' Cork Airport workers on the books during runway works

TD calls for funding to keep 'worried' Cork Airport workers on the books during runway works

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that the hundreds of workers who are at risk of being laid off for the duration of the planned 10-week runway works at Cork Airport later this year are “understandably worried about their incomes, their jobs and their terms and conditions”. Photo: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie,

Breda Graham

A Cork TD has urged the Department of Transport to increase funding allocated to the Regional Airports Fund with the purpose of keeping aviation workers on the books for the duration of the runway works at Cork Airport. 

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that the hundreds of workers who are at risk of being laid off for the duration of the planned 10-week runway works at Cork Airport later this year are “understandably worried about their incomes, their jobs and their terms and conditions”. 

Deputy Ó Laoghaire has called on the Department to add to the Regional Airports Fund to resolve the issue. 

“An additional stream of funding should be allocated and administered by Cork Airport and the DAA, to ensure employers can keep workers on the books over the course of the 10 weeks. 

This can help the airport, its employers and crucially its workers to get over this period, and allow us to enter a period of rebuilding.

“Unquestionably, Cork Airport will still need ongoing funding. The Government need to realise that aviation will take two or three years to recover, that’s true not just in Cork but across the state. We will need an increase in OpEx and CapEx funding for three years minimum,” he said. 

He said that the “very immediate and short term concern” can be addressed at a limited cost to the Department to ensure terms and conditions are safeguarded, jobs are secured and workers are reassured. 

“I have written to the Minister for Transport to put forward this proposal. The Department of Transport have a duty to act, to ensure that we are in a position where Cork Airport can thrive and reach its full potential, and that all of its workers are protected,” Deputy Ó Laoghaire said. 

Read More

'Further good news': Cork hospital one of 11 hospitals nationwide now Covid-free

More in this section

Cork singer Stephanie Rainey announces two concert dates for popular city venue Cork singer Stephanie Rainey announces two concert dates for popular city venue
'What you did to me did more damage than amputation': Man jailed for wheelchair assault outside Cork hospital  'What you did to me did more damage than amputation': Man jailed for wheelchair assault outside Cork hospital 
Man who identifies as an involuntary celibate jailed in Cork for coercion of child, 11 Man who identifies as an involuntary celibate jailed in Cork for coercion of child, 11
Long traffic delays following multiple breakdowns and collision in Cork city

Long traffic delays following multiple breakdowns and collision in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more