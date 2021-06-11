End of an era: O’Brien brother retires from City Fire Brigade after 27 years 

THE end of an era was marked last week in Cork City Fire Brigade following the retirement of senior firefighter Steven O’Brien.

The 48-year-old Cork man and his brother Robert were the last set of brothers serving in the Cork City Fire Brigade.

Steven officially retired on Tuesday, June 1 after 27 years and four months of active service.

He said he will always cherish the memories and friendships he made during his tenure.

“I have great memories. My colleagues were always a huge support, especially when my youngest son, Aido, got sick when he was seven. I enjoyed great times and I made great friends,” he said.

Senior firefighter Steven O’Brien (left) retired from Cork City Fire Brigade on Tuesday, June 1 after 27 years and four months of active service. Steven is pictured with his brother Robert who is also a member of Cork City Fire Brigade.

Steven initially started his career in the Dublin Fire Brigade in February 1994, before he transferred to Cork City Fire Brigade in November 1995.

He was pleased to follow in the footsteps of his late father Robert and his brother Robert by joining the fire service.

“My late father Robert also served in the fire brigade. He joined in 1965 and he retired in November 1988. My brother Robert joined Cork City Fire Brigade in 1992.

"It was nice to be the last set of brothers serving in Cork City Fire Brigade.”

Steven leaves with many great memories of his time with the Cork City Fire Brigade.

He said his personal highlight was the charity event the firefighters from both Cork City and Cork County Fire Services held to raise funds for Cork City Hospitals Children’s Club in September 2016.

“The highlight was the charity ladder climb that raised €150,000. The camaraderie was brilliant as everyone came together. We did a charity ladder climb in 22 locations over a weekend.

The Cork City Hospital Children’s Club brings sick and deserving children from Cork hospitals on numerous foreign trips as well as hosting many fun events every year. Roy Keane came in behind us and sponsored us as well,” he added.

Second officer Victor Shine paid tribute to the retired firefighter.

“Steven will be a loss. He brought great skills to the table and they will be greatly missed. He was very capable in his job. It was nice to have a set of brothers in the service. Robert is moving up the ranks in the fire service. Steven is a gentleman and we wish him all the very best in his retirement,” he said.