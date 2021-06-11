Cork singer Stephanie Rainey announces two concert dates for popular city venue

Glanmire native Stephanie Rainey has announced two Cork concert dates for next year.

The 'Please Don't Go' hitmaker will take to the stage of St Luke's on April 29 and 30.

Other concert dates elsewhere in the country have been rescheduled from December to April.

RESCHEDULED TOUR/NEW DATES ADDED💛Hey guys! For scheduling reasons I will be moving my tour dates from Dec to April 2022. All tickets bought for the shows in December will remain valid and we have just added 2 new Cork shows in St. Luke's!!! TICKETS ->https://t.co/mQnuBZM4iv pic.twitter.com/0W0otJAeke — Ross&Rachel OUT NOW (@stephanierainey) June 11, 2021

"Hey guys! For scheduling reasons I will be moving my tour dates from December to April 2022.

"All tickets bought for the shows in December will remain valid and we have just added two new Cork shows in St Luke's," Rainey said in a Tweet today.

The signer has already packed a multitude of experience into a short career to date; from seeing her hit 'Please Don’t Go' take off internationally as the video went viral, to a deal with Warners and working regularly in the US.

Last month she launched the music video for her latest single 'Ross & Rachel' inspired by popular sitcom, Friends.

Tickets for the St Luke's gigs cost €26 plus booking fee.

