Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 13:22

Appointments cancelled at Cork Care Centre following flood

In a statement, the HSE said that all services at the centre have been suspended. 

Maeve Lee

ALL appointments and services at St Mary’s Primary Care Centre in Cork city have been suspended following a flood.

As a result of a flood onsite, all appointments at St Mary’s Primary Care Centre in Gurranabraher have been cancelled for the rest of today.

The flood has impacted the electrics and fire safety systems and work is currently ongoing to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, a spokesperson said.

Other buildings on the St Mary’s Health Campus are not affected.

In a statement, the HSE said that all services at the centre are suspended and appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

This applies to HSE services and to GP practices.

