Temperatures set to soar in Cork as Met Éireann forecast 'very warm' weekend

Cork is in store for a "very warm" weekend, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

The fine weather today is expected to hold over the weekend, with an increase in temperatures also on the cards.

Cloud will clear through the afternoon tomorrow with sunny spells forecast for the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures will be between 21 to 23 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

Pollen forecast for Friday and Saturday 🤧

High in sunny areas. ☀️

Moderate where cloud lingers. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/DSaPzZ82eV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 11, 2021

The pollen forecast is also high for today and tomorrow.

Even better weather conditions have been forecast for Sunday.

The national weather forecaster has said Sunday will be "very warm and dry in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees".

Monday and Tuesday are also expected to remain largely dry with sunny spells.