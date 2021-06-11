Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 10:29

Temperatures set to soar in Cork as Met Éireann forecast 'very warm' weekend

Temperatures set to soar in Cork as Met Éireann forecast 'very warm' weekend

Cork is in store for a "very warm" weekend, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann. 

Amy Nolan

Cork is in store for a "very warm" weekend, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann. 

The fine weather today is expected to hold over the weekend, with an increase in temperatures also on the cards. 

Cloud will clear through the afternoon tomorrow with sunny spells forecast for the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures will be between 21 to 23 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes. 

The pollen forecast is also high for today and tomorrow. 

Even better weather conditions have been forecast for Sunday. 

The national weather forecaster has said Sunday will be "very warm and dry in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees". 

Monday and Tuesday are also expected to remain largely dry with sunny spells.

More in this section

'The fans are special in Cork': Hundreds of spectators set for Turners Cross tonight 'The fans are special in Cork': Hundreds of spectators set for Turners Cross tonight
Garda stock €60k of suspected cannabis, cocaine and diazepam seized in Cork
Ballymaloe Foods secures major distribution deal in Canada Ballymaloe Foods secures major distribution deal in Canada
cork weather
An Post launch new symbolic stamps in celebration of Ireland’s Pride Movement

An Post launch new symbolic stamps in celebration of Ireland’s Pride Movement

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more