Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 10:36

'The fans are special in Cork': Hundreds of spectators set for Turners Cross tonight

Grounds staff (front right) Kevin McCabe and Sean Murphy working for the Munster Football Association at Turner's Cross Cork getting seating in the stadium ready for the return of football patrons/supporters to the SSE Airtricity League First Division game taking place on Friday night, Cork City FC versus Cabinteely. Pic: Larry Cummins

Sarah O’Dwyer

FIVE-HUNDRED soccer fans are set to descend on Tuners Cross this evening for the first time in a long time.

Cork City v Cabinteely has been selected as one of the government's sport and cultural pilot events.

It's the first time supporters will be back in the venue since October 2020.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, City boss Colin Healy noted that while City expect a tough night, he was looking forward to the return of spectators to the Cross: “It’s great for the fans to get back in to Turner’s Cross. It’s great for us and it’s great for the players, it’s fantastic to know there’ll be fans at the game on Friday. 

"The fans are special in Cork. We’ve got brilliant supporters and we can’t wait to welcome them back on Friday night.”

Tonight two other sporting events are taking place in front of larger crowds.

Leinster play Dragons in the RDS in front of 1,200 people, while Tallaght Stadium hosts the meeting of Shamrock Rovers in front of 1,000 people.

Last night saw 500 people attend a concert at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.

