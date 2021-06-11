An Post launch new symbolic stamps in celebration of Ireland’s Pride Movement

AN Post has launched two colourful new stamps featuring the rainbow Pride flag and the words ‘Pride’ and ‘Bród’ to celebrate Ireland’s Pride Movement.

Working closely with representatives of the LGBT+ community, An Post created the new stamps which were designed by Dublin company, Unthink.

The sale of the stamps will raise funds for two LGBT+ support groups.

Speaking on the launch, An Post CEO David McRedmond said they are delighted to join in on celebrating ‘Bród’.

“We are delighted to join with our staff and customers in celebrating Bród and the Irish Pride Movement.

“An Post worked closely with LGBT+ representatives in planning these colourful and symbolic new stamps which mean so much to Irish people at home and across the world."

He added that two hard-working national LGBT+ support groups, BeLonG To and LGBT Ireland, will also benefit from the sale of the stamps, in line with An Post’s purpose to work for the common good and to improve the quality of life now and for the generations to come.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin launched the stamps at Government Buildings with Panti Bliss.

The stamps are on sale now in booklet format at all post offices and anpost.com/Brod.

An Post is expecting strong demand for the stamps in Ireland and globally as images of the Pride flag flying over the GPO has featured heavily on social media across the world.

Pride lapel pins, t-shirts and framed stamps will also be available.

The new stamps are available from main post offices and online in a special booklet format, each containing a mix of four ‘N’ rate Pride and Bród stamps for posting across the island of Ireland and one ‘W’ rate stamp for posting letters worldwide.