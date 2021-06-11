€60k of suspected cannabis, cocaine and diazepam seized in Cork

Gardaí have arrested and charged two men in relation to the seizure of €60,000 of suspected drugs in Cork city on June 9.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Unit and the Anglesea Street District Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a container near Centre Park Road in Cork city at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €55,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €5,000 of suspected cocaine and a small quantity of suspected diazepam tablets.

Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and a quantity of zip lock bags.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and were brought to Bridewell Garda Station.

They were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and have since been charged.

They are both due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.