Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 08:34

Man due in court in connection with assault in Cork

A man is due in court in relation to a robbery and assault in Cork city last weekend.

Shortly after midnight on June 4, a man was walking on the Lower Glanmire Road when he was struck in the face and had his phone stolen by two men.

As a result of the assault the man attended Cork University Hospital and was later discharged.

The incident was reported to detective gardaí in Mayfield Garda Station on June 6 and an investigation commenced with the gathering of CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house enquiries.

As a result, two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on the night of June 9 in Cork city.

They were brought to Mayfield Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say that one of the men arrested in relation to a robbery and assault has now been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The other man who was arrested has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

