Cork man gets €400 fine for €40 worth of cannabis possession but avoids jail for cocaine found at home

GARDAÍ carried out a drugs search at a house on Noonan Road and found small quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that the search was carried out back on October 14, 2020 at the home of Henry Thompson on Noonan Road, Cork.

During the search two items were found, namely green plant material which turned out to be €40 worth of cannabis, and white powder in three bags which was found to be €70 worth of cocaine.

Henry Thompson, 46, pleaded guilty to having each drug in his possession for his own use.

Sgt. Davis said the accused had convictions for having drugs in his possession for his own use five times previously.

He also had three convictions for having drugs for sale or supply in the past.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said, “His record is not great.” 

However, the solicitor said the quantities of drugs involved in the present case were minimal.

Judge Kelleher imposed a €400 fine in respect of the cannabis possession.

He imposed a six-month suspended sentence for the cocaine.

