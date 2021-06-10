Woman found fighting in Cork city's Daunt Square jailed

A 34-year-old Cork woman found arguing and fighting with others at Daunt Square in Cork one year ago was jailed for two months.

Margaret Foley of Cork Simon Community came to the attention of gardaí after 11 p.m. on June 7, 2020.

The defendant before Cork District Court was extremely intoxicated at the time, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

She pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor said she was doing well in prison and had serious alcohol problems as well as issues with depression.

Mr Kelleher said the defendant was determined to do something about it now and looked better as a result of efforts she was making in prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a two-month prison sentence for the threatening offence and a concurrent period of five days for the intoxication.