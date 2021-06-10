Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 17:13

Covid-19 latest: 398 new cases confirmed 

The Department of Health has reported 398 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Pexels

Maeve Lee

THE Department of Health has today confirmed 398 new cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 70 patients with Covid-19 in hospital across the country while 23 are in ICU.

In a tweet, the Department of Health reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

Yesterday, there were 27 patients in ICU and 76 in hospital.

WATCH: Cork City Hall reaches 50k milestone as Martin says 70% of adults to be vaccinated by end of July

