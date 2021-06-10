Covid-19 latest: 398 new cases confirmed 

THE Department of Health has today confirmed 398 new cases of Covid-19.
There are currently 70 patients with Covid-19 in hospital across the country while 23 are in ICU.
In a tweet, the Department of Health reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
As of midnight, Wednesday 9 June, we are reporting 398* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 10, 2021
23 in ICU. 70 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
Yesterday, there were 27 patients in ICU and 76 in hospital.