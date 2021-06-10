Woman who punched staff member of retail store jailed for theft and other offences

A woman who was seen shoplifting punched a member of staff in the face when the injured party tried to retrieve the stolen property.

Now the woman caught shoplifting has been jailed for six months for this and other crimes.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the prison sentence on 24-year-old Keisha Harty with an address at Cork Simon Community.

Judge Kelleher noted from the prosecution evidence that there were eight theft charges to which the accused woman pleaded guilty, one count of assaulting the member of staff at the store, one count of obstructing a garda by kicking him in the leg and public order offences.

For kicking the garda - for which she was prosecuted for obstruction - a six-month sentence was imposed, and for the assault at the shop, a concurrent five-month sentence was imposed.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on October 23 2020 the defendant went to Dealz in Blackpool. “She removed items of clothing and left the store without paying for them. A member of staff approached and tried to retrieve the items of clothing.

“She was assaulted when she tried to retrieve them. She was punched in the face,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

Ten days earlier, Keisha Harty was involved in a drunken disturbance in Cork city and at the height of if she kicked out at a garda.

Sgt. Kelleher said that during another public order incident on July 30 last year the same defendant was drunk and danger to herself or others when she stumbled out in front of traffic while carrying an open can of beer.

As well as these offences, Sgt. Kelleher described multiple shoplifting offences Harty committed alone or with others at stores in Cork city.

Judge Kelleher computed that the total value of items stolen from shops that were never recovered amounted to €484 and he said the shops were left at a loss for this.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused got a suspended 18-month sentence last month for her part in robbing €80 cash from a taxi driver at Blackpool shopping centre on November 20 2020.

Mr Buttimer said the judge at Cork Circuit Criminal Court imposed that sentence in light of the very limited record of previous convictions, her age, and her limited role in the offence.

He said the mitigating factors in the present cases before the district court were again the low level of previous offending, her plea of guilty, the chaotic lifestyle she was living at the time, her positive engagement with the probation service recently and the renewal of her connection with her family.