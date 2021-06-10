Four more Cork city streets set for parasol treatment

Four more streets in Cork city are set to get the Princes St parasol treatment.

Large parasol umbrellas and awnings will be installed in the coming months on Union Quay, Pembroke Street, Caroline Street, and Beasley Street.

Pembroke St and Beasley St both connect Oliver Plunkett St and South Mall. Union Quay runs along the riverfront from Anglesea St to South Terrace. Caroline St connects Oliver Plunkett St with Maylor St.

Tender documents have been issued for the supply and installation of new parasols and awnings in these four locations.

Princes Street, Cork, pictured before the Taoiseach's visit on Tuesday. An Taoiseach Michéal Martin visited Princes Street in Cork city where he took a look at the new multi-coloured canopy of parasols that have been installed on Princes St to support outdoor dining in all weathers. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

This contract is divided into lots, but tenders may be submitted for all lots. The closing date is June 23.

This week saw the traders on Princes St make use of large parasols for outdoor dining for the first time.

Images of Princes St and the new parasols have been widely shared on social media, with many commending the creative response.

The initiative comes after the immensely popular 'Eat on the Street', which was piloted last year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also visited the street for lunch this week.