Cork city suburb 'sinkhole' made safe by Council

A small sinkhole in Ballincollig was attended by the Fire Service on Wednesday evening.

The Fire Crew responded to a call in Ballincollig last night around 6pm to investigate a potential sinkhole and discovered a small section of the road had collapsed by the Cloisters.

The hole is located between two manholes and Cork City Council said it was approximately 30 cm deep.

In a statement to The Echo, the Local Authority said: “Cork City Council Roads Operations crew has filled it with cold tar and made it safe.

“Cork City Council will continue to monitor it and the location has been added to the programme for permanent resurfacing.” 

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Colm Kelleher said he was happy no one was injured in the incident and the issue had been resolved.

