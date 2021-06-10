Covid-19 latest: New figures show how many cases reported in Cork in past two weeks

New provisional figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show how many cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork in the 14 days from May 26 to June 8.

While health authorities had been publishing regular data on how many cases of Covid-19 were being reported nationally, as well as a breakdown of this information, this data was not published in recent weeks following the cyber attack on the HSE.

The HPSC has resumed the publication of some Covid-19 data in recent days using figures uploaded to the Covid care tracker.

The latest report, published today, shows 5,404 Covid-19 cases were reported nationally in the period from May 26 to June 8, among people aged from 0 to 96 years.

The median age of cases was 25 years.

A total of 491 cases were reported in Cork in that period.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 cases in Cork per 100,000 population for the period was 90.4, which is below the national incidence rate of 113.5.

The most recent 5 day moving average of cases in Cork was 31; the third-highest figure reported nationally after Dublin at 96 and Limerick at 50.

Limerick reported the highest Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 nationally at 441.8.

861 cases were reported there for the same period.

Sligo reported the lowest 14-day incidence at 9.2.

The HPSC has said that the data is provisional, does not represent notified cases, and has not undergone the data validation procedures which would have been undertaken in similar reports prior to the cyber attack which were based on information reported through the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting.