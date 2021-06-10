Multi-agency rescue in Cork as person falls from height in industrial estate

Cork City Fire Service and a number of other emergency services responders rescued a person after a fall from a height in Cork this morning in Ballycureen.

The units, dispatched from Anglesea Street around 10am and they worked with the National Ambulance Service, West Cork Rapid Response and An Garda Siochána to bring the person to safety.

Cork City Fire Service Specialist Rescue Unit used their Hiab crane, which is a truck-mounted crane, at full reach in the incident at Ballycurreen Industrial Estate.

The Fire Service praised the “great interagency work” that helped look after the individual. The fire service returned to headquarters around 11.30am.

Crews from Anglesea St including our specialist Rescue Unit have rescued a person after a fall from height this morning.



Our HiAb crane was used at full reach to safely remove the patient. @NASCork, @WestCorkRR & @GardaTraffic also in attendance, great interagency work 🚒🚑🚓 pic.twitter.com/nmgOhpAS3d — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 10, 2021

The individual was left in the car of the NAS and taken to hospital for treatment. It is not yet known the extent of their injuries.