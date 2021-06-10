Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 12:19

Multi-agency rescue in Cork as person falls from height in industrial estate

Multi-agency rescue in Cork as person falls from height in industrial estate

The fire units, dispatched from Anglesea Street, work with the National Ambulance Service, West Cork Rapid Response and An Garda Siochána to bring the person to safety. Picture: Cork City Fire Service.

Roisin Burke

Cork City Fire Service and a number of other emergency services responders rescued a person after a fall from a height in Cork this morning in Ballycureen.

The units, dispatched from Anglesea Street around 10am and they worked with the National Ambulance Service, West Cork Rapid Response and An Garda Siochána to bring the person to safety.

Cork City Fire Service Specialist Rescue Unit used their Hiab crane, which is a truck-mounted crane, at full reach in the incident at Ballycurreen Industrial Estate.

The Fire Service praised the “great interagency work” that helped look after the individual. The fire service returned to headquarters around 11.30am.

The individual was left in the car of the NAS and taken to hospital for treatment. It is not yet known the extent of their injuries.

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Cork city suburb 'sinkhole' made safe by Council
Scientist Woman Working In The CDC Laboratory For Covid-19 Covid-19 latest: New figures show how many cases reported in Cork in past two weeks
WATCH: Cork City Hall reaches 50k milestone as Martin says 70% of adults to be vaccinated by end of July WATCH: Cork City Hall reaches 50k milestone as Martin says 70% of adults to be vaccinated by end of July
corkfire service
'I saw the chaos, I thought my wife and baby son were both gone': Man who sued CUMH over death of wife settles action for €1.25m

'I saw the chaos, I thought my wife and baby son were both gone': Man who sued CUMH over death of wife settles action for €1.25m

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY