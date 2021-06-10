Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 10:05

Two arrested in Cork city after man struck in face and robbed on street 

Shortly after midnight on June 4, a man was walking on the Lower Glanmire Road when he was struck in the face and had his phone stolen by two men.

Roisin Burke

Two men were arrested last night in connection with a robbery and assault in Cork city on Friday June 4.

As a result of the assault the man attended Cork University Hospital and was later discharged.

The incident was reported to Detective Gardaí in Mayfield Garda Station on June 6 and an investigation commenced with the gathering of CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house enquiries.

As a result, two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on the night of June 9 in Cork city.

They were brought to Mayfield Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

