Two arrested in Cork city after man struck in face and robbed on street 

Two men were arrested last night in connection with a robbery and assault in Cork city on Friday June 4.

Shortly after midnight on June 4, a man was walking on the Lower Glanmire Road when he was struck in the face and had his phone stolen by two men.

As a result of the assault the man attended Cork University Hospital and was later discharged.

The incident was reported to Detective Gardaí in Mayfield Garda Station on June 6 and an investigation commenced with the gathering of CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house enquiries.

As a result, two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on the night of June 9 in Cork city.

They were brought to Mayfield Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.