Partial solar eclipse to be visible over Ireland today

A partial solar eclipse will be visible over Ireland this morning.

During the partial eclipse, almost half the sun's diameter will be covered.

According to Astronomy Ireland, the annual solar eclipse, which will occur today, happens when the moon passes in front of the sun but the moon is not close enough to earth to entirely cover the sun and cause a total eclipse of the sun.

“In an Annular eclipse there is still a bright ring ("annulus") of light around the darkened Moon. The Sun's corona is not visible during an annular eclipse,” it said.

It’s expected that the eclipse will be visible from around 10am to 12.20pm.

People hoping to catch a glimpse of the eclipse are advised to do so safely and to ensure they do not use optical aids such as binoculars to look at the sun.

Special eclipse glasses can be used.

Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, Dr Niall Smith from Blackrock Castle Observatory said people can also use methods such as taking a piece of card, putting a hole on it and projecting it onto another piece of card to observe the event.

He said that while there is cloud cover in parts of Cork this morning, which may impact the visibility of the event, that the partial solar eclipse may still be visible.