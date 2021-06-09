Almost €270k to be invested in Cork sports and physical activity projects

Cork is to benefit from a €250k+ investment package for sports and physical activity projects across the county.

The funding, part of a €5.9 million Dormant Accounts Fund announced by Sports Ireland, aims to engage communities across the country, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged or from disadvantaged communities.

Welcoming the investment of €268,455, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The funding announced today will have a really positive impact on sporting groups across Cork as well as our wider communities throughout the country.

“Addressing inequalities in sports participation is a key priority for my colleagues and I in Government. The positive impact of sport and physical activity on our physical and mental wellbeing cannot be overstated. The pandemic has confirmed the critical importance of sport to Irish society and the uplift it provides to people’s spirits.

A particular emphasis is placed on implementing programmes to promote physical activity, making sport and physical activity accessible to people with a disability and the development of programmes to address transitions and drop out from physical activity.

“While keeping us fit, regular physical activity is an excellent social outlet for many. The investment package will have a positive impact on the health of the nation, and support the growth of community and social cohesion through sport.”

As with previous funding announced, the investment is closely aligned with the National Sports Policy 2018-2027 and the National Physical Activity Plan.

