As of midnight, Tuesday 8 June, we are reporting 259* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



27 in ICU. 76 in hospital.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 9, 2021

Yesterday there were 271 cases confirmed and on Monday there were 377.