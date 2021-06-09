Well-known former groundsman of Páirc Uí Chaoimh passes away

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 15:21Well-known former groundsman of Páirc Uí Chaoimh passes away Tommy Lynch, who was head groundsman at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Páirc Uí Rinn from 1988 to 2019, pictured at Páirc Uí Chaoimh where a 90th. birthday celebration was hosted for him by Cork County GAA Board a number of years ago. Cork GAA was in mourning after Tommy passed away today.Roisin BurkeA SAD day for Cork GAA was how the death of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Pairc Uí Rinn groundsman Tommy Lynch was described on Wednesday.Tommy, aged 91, passed away at St Finbarr’s Hospital on Wednesday. Mr Lynch was a well-known figure in GAA circles, who had a deep love for the sport and a passion for his work.Tommy supported his local Knocknaheeny club, St Vincent’s and was a well-known character among players and executives of Cork GAA, regaling them with stories from his 43 years of service.Mr Lynch was described as the “go-to” man for games and concerts at the two stadiums.He retired just three years ago from his role at the stadiums.Local FF Councillor Tony Fitz said Tommy was a great community man. "I know him all my life, a great neighbour and a lovely man"Tommy, whose wife Lil passed away some years ago, had two children, Anthony and Marian.More in this section Gap to close 19 stores in Ireland and UK ‘Bin your gum when you’re done’: Cork County Council launches campaign to combat gum litter 'Traffic chaos': two separate crashes within 100m on busy Cork city road cork peopleCovid latest: 259 new casesREAD NOW