Well-known former groundsman of Páirc Uí Chaoimh passes away

A SAD day for Cork GAA was how the death of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Pairc Uí Rinn groundsman Tommy Lynch was described on Wednesday.

Tommy, aged 91, passed away at St Finbarr’s Hospital on Wednesday. Mr Lynch was a well-known figure in GAA circles, who had a deep love for the sport and a passion for his work.

Tommy supported his local Knocknaheeny club, St Vincent’s and was a well-known character among players and executives of Cork GAA, regaling them with stories from his 43 years of service.

Mr Lynch was described as the “go-to” man for games and concerts at the two stadiums.

He retired just three years ago from his role at the stadiums.

Local FF Councillor Tony Fitz said Tommy was a great community man.

"I know him all my life, a great neighbour and a lovely man"

Tommy, whose wife Lil passed away some years ago, had two children, Anthony and Marian.