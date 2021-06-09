Two men caught leaving premises carrying a cash register are jailed 

Two men engaged in an inept burglary at a shoe shop in Cork city centre were caught as they came out the front door of the premises carrying a cash register.

Both men were jailed for nine months by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

“It was a somewhat inept attempt to carry out the crime,” defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher said when he was sentencing the first defendant, Stephen Keenan, “He was literally caught red-handed with the till in his hand. I don’t know did he even get past the door it was so inefficient.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the burglary at Schuh shoe shop on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork, on April 3 2021.

Stephen Keenan of 22 St. John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, and Ricky O’Donovan of Foyle Avenue, Knocknaheeny, Cork, both pleaded to the charge of burgling the premises.

Sgt. Davis said the crime was committed on April 3 2021 at the store in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí arrived to find the two men exiting Schuh.

“They had a till in their hands at the time. Mr Keenan and Mr O’Donovan entered and they took the cash register and later were apprehended close by,” Sgt. Keenan said.

CCTV showed the accused at the front double glass doors of the premises as one door was pulled vigorously and the other was pushed.

Each man had over 100 previous convictions. Keenan had 14 previous for burglary. O’Donovan had three for burglary, three for theft and three for handling stolen property.

Shorter concurrent sentences were imposed on each man for different offences each committed as well as the nine months imposed on them for the Schuh burglary.

Gardaí at Cornmarket Street saw Keenan involved in a drugs transaction of the adjacent pedestrian bridge after which Keenan put a packet down the front of his pants. When he was searched this was found to consist of seven deals of heroin. He admitted supplying the drug to friends.

Mr Buttimer said it was not a profiteering type of enterprise but a case of supplying to a very small group of friends.

Judge Kelleher said, “We all know the difficulties caused by selling heroin on the streets of Cork.”

As for Ricky O’Donovan he got shorter concurrent jail sentences for shoplifting run with the nine months for the burglary. Sgt. Davis said this young man was caught stealing over €800 worth of perfumes – 16 bottles in total – at Sam McAuley’s in Douglas and almost €200 worth of men’s fragrances at Lloyd’s pharmacy on Grand Parade.