Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 16:22

Gap to close 19 stores in Ireland and UK

It is not yet known if the Cork store will be affected by the decision.

Roisin Burke

Gap, which has a fashion retail store on Opera Lane in Cork City has announced they are planning on closing 19 stores in the UK and Ireland in July.

The US-based retailer said it is proposing to close the shops when their leases end in July but did not clarify how many jobs would be impacted by the move.

It said the decision will leave it with around 50 other standalone and outlet stores, although the group said it is continuing to assess its current portfolio as part of a strategic review it started last year.

The company said on Wednesday that it is “keen to maintain a presence in Europe” but this could include greater focus on its online sales.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We are proposing to close 19 Gap stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland that have leases ending at the end of July 2021.

“These leases are not being extended due to the strategic review that we have under way.”

