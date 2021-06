Two separate crashes have occurred on the Dunkettle Interchange within 100 metres of each other on Wednesday evening.

A Garda source described the two incidents which involved a car and a truck in both instances, as part of the ongoing ‘traffic chaos’.

The first incident occurred at 3.30pm and the other at 3.45pm.

Emergency services are at the scene but it is not yet known if there are any significant injuries from the two collisions.