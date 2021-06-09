'She cannot understand why it happened': Staff member terrified after machete used in robbery of Cork city garage 

A YOUNG man who lashed a machete down on the counter of a garage, terrifying the young woman working there, will be sentenced on June 16.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin set that date at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the sentencing of 23-year-old Jamie Quilligan, previously of Chestnut Close, Mahon, and now living in Glanmire.

Defence barrister Nikki O’Sullivan said the accused, who is presently out on bail, was trying to get into treatment for his addiction difficulties.

He previously pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying out a robbery at Circle K garage, Blackrock Road, at 5.30 pm on November 17 last year and production of a machete during the robbery.

Detective Garda Seán Stack testified at an earlier hearing, “On November 17, 2019 he entered the Circle K filling station armed with a machete and he started banging the counter very aggressively with it, putting the lone female behind the counter in fear. He was continuously aggressive.”

He got away with €400 in cash and a cash register drawer containing another €305. Gardaí were nearby at the time and Jamie Quilligan was identified. The defendant left the Circle K on Blackrock Road and went down by a nearby laneway to the amenity walk where he changed his clothes and hid the proceeds of his crime. He then walked along the Marina.

The till and the cash was recovered. Det Garda Stack said everything was recovered apart from the machete.

The judge asked the detective, “Where did the machete go?”

Det Garda Stack replied, “I believe, the river.”

The judge said of the victim, “This 19-year-old was very upset by this and she cannot understand why it happened.”

Ms O’Sullivan said Quilligan had been using drugs and got himself into a debt he was desperate to pay — “He was in a very low place and he saw this as his only way out.”