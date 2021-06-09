Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 15:14

€150k+ win for Cork Euromillions player

The Rebel county winner purchased their winning ticket on the day of the draw in Foley’s Foodstore in Ballydaheen on the Cork Road in Mallow.

Roisin Burke

A Euromillions player in Cork has won over €150,000 after being one number shy of the €17m jackpot in Tuesday night's draw.

Shop owner Elaine Foley was delighted to hear that her shop sold a winning ticket for the Tuesday night draw: “It’s great news to hear that we sold a winning EuroMillions ticket. We have lots of local customers who come into us regularly so I’m sure there will be great excitement when the news gets out that our shop sold the winning Cork ticket. There will be lots of people eager to check their tickets!” 

The Cork winner is one of two near misses on Tuesday with another player in Galway just one lucky star number away from winning the €17 million jackpot on offer.

Both ticket holders matched five numbers and one lucky star to win €169,024 each.

The winning numbers of Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw were: 02, 11, 26, 36, 47 and lucky stars 07, 09.

The winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

