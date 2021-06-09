'A pure gentleman and a big loss': Tributes paid to well-known Cork GP as he retires from role as fire brigade doctor 

CORK City Fire Brigade recently bid a fond farewell to Dr Con Murphy who has retired from the role of brigade doctor after serving in the position for more than four decades.

The well-known Cork doctor retired from general practice last year and last week, members of Cork City Fire Brigade made a presentation to Dr Murphy to mark the occasion.

Cork City Fire Service second officer Victor Shine said Dr Con gave ‘great service’ to Cork City Fire Brigade.

“I have been in this job for 40 years and Dr Con has been the Cork City Fire Brigade doctor for the same length of time. He gave over four decades of great service to the fire service,” he said.

Dr Murphy’s son Colm has now taken over his father’s role as the brigade doctor.

Mr Shine said Dr Con will be a "big loss".

This week we bid another fond farewell to a much loved individual in Dr Con Murphy the brigade Doctor



Dr Con retired from his General Practice last year & will be greatly missed by everyone in CCFB. All at CCFB would like to wish Dr Con & his family the very best for the future pic.twitter.com/KpSBnwxaXc — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 7, 2021

“His son Colm has taken over his legacy and he is the GP for the Cork City Fire Brigade. Dr Con was superb. He was always there, both day and night. His door was always open for anybody who needed to see him. He was a shoulder to cry on. He was always very approachable with a lovely temperament. He is a pure gentleman and he will be a big loss.

“We made a presentation to him last week on behalf of all the firemen. It was in recognition of his work and the service he gave over the years,” he added.

Dr Con said he has great memories of his time as GP for the Cork City Fire Brigade.

“They were so great to get on with. I have great memories. It was one of the more enjoyable parts of my job. They never complained. I enjoyed my time with them. We used to have great chats. They do their job without any fuss,” he said.

Dr Con, who is well-known for his involvement with Cork GAA, said he was ‘proud’ and ‘honoured’ to act as the brigade doctor.

“I was proud and honoured to help them. They do a great job. They are so brave and they provide such a vital service throughout Cork city.

“They presented me with a beautiful wooden trophy with a silver axe on it. It was a lovely touch. I wasn’t expecting that at all,” he added.