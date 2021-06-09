Sinn Féin announces new Cork city councillor

Sinn Féin has announced a new Cork city councillor for the South West ward.

Eolan Ryng (36) will replace Henry Cremin who announced his retirement last month.

A primary teacher by profession, Mr Ryng is a resident of Church View, Station Road in Ballincollig, and a native of Bishopstown.

Following his selection by the party, Mr Ryng said it is an "honour" to have the opportunity to represent the people of the South West Ward.

"I grew up in the area and now I am raising my own family here too. It is home.

"I will give absolutely everything in standing up for communities of the ward and ensure that their voices are heard in Cork City Hall.

"As a young father, I am very aware of the challenges facing this generation when it comes to the cost of living. Nowhere is this more acute than in the struggle to find affordable housing.

"We have an entire generation being ripped off by extortionate rents.

"They don't have a chance of saving for a deposit and they are locked out of homeownership as a result.

"The answer is public housing.

"The State must build affordable and social housing to scale again.

"Local councils must be given the resources and backing to bring this crisis to an end.

"That hasn't been happening under Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

"Their policies - favouring vulture funds and big investors - have stacked the decks against those desperately seeking to put an affordable, secure roof over their heads.

"Solving the housing crisis is key to strengthening communities and improving life for everybody," he said.

Mr Ryng said he is passionate about community empowerment "and the positive role that local councils can play".

"This is particularly important for areas like Ballincollig that have recently become part of the city. Inclusion is key.

"We have seen the power of community in getting us through the pandemic, so we have to do everything we can now to further empower community, voluntary and sporting organisations to build togetherness and connections.

"This is something I will champion every day as a councillor.”

Mr Ryng said he is looking forward to his first Cork City Council meeting on Monday evening.

"It will be something very special to stand in the same Council as Terence McSwiney and Tomás Mac Curtain and represent people.

"It is a huge responsibility.

"Local politics is about making a real difference in people's lives and that is what I hope to do. I want to improve things for people and help deliver real change."