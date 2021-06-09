'She is going to be so missed': Family thank public for support as three-month-old to be laid to rest 

The family of three-month-old Mia O'Connell, who died after she was injured by a dog at her home in Clashmore, Co Waterford, has thanked the public for their support following a massive outpouring of solidarity in the community since the tragedy occurred on Monday.

In an interview on Deise Today on WLR FM, Dianne Wood, a grand aunt of the three-month-old said the massive support received in recent days was of huge comfort to the relatives of little Mia.

"Everybody has been so good. All the country far and wide with all the prayers and the thoughts.

"From Mia and all the family we just want to say thank you. And to the paramedics who were on the scene and to the Rapid Responders in Youghal who went. A massive thank you."

Dianne said they would cherish their memories of their "beautiful, beautiful little girl."

"She was always laughing and smiling. She brought joy to her parents. She is going to be so missed.

"It never happens to you. It is always somebody else. To have it hit home and to see the tragedy and the loss on their faces. It is heartbreaking.

"Words can't describe. How do you get over something like this?"

Ms Wood said that Mia's mum doted on her daughter.

"The first smiles and looking forward to the first words and sitting up and everything every young mum looks forward to just taken away.

"It has shocked the community."

Mia will be laid to rest today following a private service in Youghal.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the relatives of the infant at this difficult time.