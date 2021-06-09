Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 10:54

ASTI President sends good luck message to this year's Leaving Certificate students

The Leaving Certificate commenced this morning in secondary school centres nationwide with English Paper 1 the first exam. Pic Larry Cummins

THE Leaving Certificate commenced this morning in secondary school centres nationwide with English Paper 1 the first exam.

ASTI President Ann Piggott sent a message of good luck to the candidates sitting the 2021 Leaving Cert written exams. 

“I wish all the candidates sitting the written exams the very best of luck. The past two years of your school life have been challenging and you have shown tremendous resilience,” she said.

Ms Piggott said the running of the Leaving Cert written exams provides some certainty for many students during this unpredictable period: 

“While you have experienced significant disruption during your last two years of school, you can now look forward to the next stage of your life."

"Your job in the coming weeks is to look after yourself. Pace yourself, eat well, take plenty of breaks and get plenty of sleep.” 

 The ASTI President said teachers have expressed significant concerns about aspects of the Leaving Cert in 2020 and 2021. 

“Teachers have worried about the level of stress experienced by Leaving Cert students. The calculated grades and accredited grades processes also presented very difficult circumstances for teachers. 

"Teachers want the best for their students. As well as preparing students for the State Exams, teachers believe their role is to support their students as they complete the final stages of their second-level education.

“The importance of an independent exams process which ensures fairness, equity and transparency for students has been brought to the fore during this pandemic,” she added.

