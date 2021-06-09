Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 10:26

Cork court: Man (36) pleads guilty to sending child a sexually explicit photograph 

Cork court: Man (36) pleads guilty to sending child a sexually explicit photograph 

The defendant cannot be named because it would lead to the identification of the injured party due to the relationship between the parties.

Liam Heylin

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to communicating with a girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation and sending her sexually explicit material.

The defendant cannot be named because it would lead to the identification of the injured party due to the relationship between the parties.

The defendant was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on two charges – communicating by communication technology with a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation and sending sexually explicit material, namely a photograph of his penis to the child – both offences related to September 20 2019.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until June 22 with the accused remanded on bail until then.

More in this section

ASTI President sends good luck message to this year's Leaving Certificate students ASTI President sends good luck message to this year's Leaving Certificate students
'He has an incredible amount of theft convictions': Jail for 'prolific' thief following spree across Cork city  'He has an incredible amount of theft convictions': Jail for 'prolific' thief following spree across Cork city 
Baby girl dog death - Co Waterford Post-mortem completed on baby who died following dog attack; animal involved 'destroyed' say Gardaí
cork courtcork crime
Increase in flights from Cork Airport ahead of resumption of international travel

Increase in flights from Cork Airport ahead of resumption of international travel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY