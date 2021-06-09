Cork court: Man (36) pleads guilty to sending child a sexually explicit photograph 

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to communicating with a girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation and sending her sexually explicit material.

The defendant cannot be named because it would lead to the identification of the injured party due to the relationship between the parties.

The defendant was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on two charges – communicating by communication technology with a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation and sending sexually explicit material, namely a photograph of his penis to the child – both offences related to September 20 2019.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until June 22 with the accused remanded on bail until then.