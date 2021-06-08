Post-mortem completed on baby who died following dog attack; animal involved 'destroyed' say Gardaí

A post-mortem has been completed on the three-month-old infant who was fatally injured by a dog at a residence in Clashmore, Co. Waterford in the early hours of Monday morning.

The post-mortem was administered by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr. Margaret Bolster, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons, say Gardaí.

As a result of the post-mortem, An Garda Síochána's focus is now on the preparation of an investigation file for an inquest by the County Coroner.

The animal which was involved in the incident has now been destroyed, according to a Garda statement.

A Garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána has appointed a family liaison officer to the family and An Garda Síochána continues to support the family at this tragic time.

"An Garda Síochána, on behalf of the family, continues to appeal for the privacy of the three-month-old infant girl, and the privacy of the family, to be respected at this time."