Some infection-control measures at Cork nursing home dealing with Covid outbreak required review, HIQA report found

SOME infection-control measures in a Cork nursing home that was dealing with a “substantial” outbreak of the virus required review, a Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) report has found.

An unannounced inspection took place in St Luke’s Home on January 27.

At the time of the inspection, the centre was “in the midst of a substantial outbreak of Covid-19”.

The centre continued to be subject to a Covid-19 infection outbreak on the day of the inspection and most residents were self-isolating in their bedrooms.

While there were infection-prevention and control processes and procedures in place, and the centre was clean and there was evidence of good practice, there were some areas that required review.

The report stated that even though the provider was in regular contact with public health in relation to the management of the outbreak, including cohorting residents, “in practice, the provider did not always adhere to recommended guidance”.

The inspector provided an example in which one resident who had tested positive for the virus was seated in a public area close to a nurses’ station, for observation purposes.

“This posed a risk of transmitting the virus to other residents and staff,” the report said.

In addition, the report stated that doors to bedrooms of residents that tested positive were open, while clinical waste was piled high in a yard adjacent to the centre and the gate to the yard was open.

The inspector found that not all staff were familiar with the recommended sequence for cleaning bedrooms of residents who had not tested positive for Covid-19 prior to cleaning bedrooms of those who had tested positive.

It also found that there was not “full segregation of staff caring for residents that tested positive from those that were not detected”.

The nursing home was deemed not compliant in the area of infection control on the day of inspection.

However, it was deemed as either compliant or substantially compliant by the inspector in all other areas.

In line with recommendations, the centre said that all issues noted in the inspection were addressed.