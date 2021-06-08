Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 14:57

Community Spirit award for search and recovery teams

Eoghan Murphy from Crosshaven, Deputy Manager of the Cork International Hotel and judge Aisling Killilea, Branch Manager Bank of Ireland Carrigaline and Douglas presents the  Community Spirit Award to Chris O’Donovan, search coordinator for the Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery. Picture. John Allen

Breda Graham

Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery has been chosen as the second winner of The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award.

The award was recently established to honour volunteers who are making a significant contribution to their community and will see a group or individual chosen every month, with an overall winner selected at the end of the year.

Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery provide experienced teams of volunteers who assist in search operations on both land and water.

During the pandemic, they assisted Cork Penny Dinners with the distribution of meals to the elderly, vulnerable, and families who had fallen on hard times and continue to support the community through whatever means possible.

Deputy general manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “We are delighted to see Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery pick up the second award this year. We in Cork city are so proud of all they do and the amazing work they undertake to help others.

“There are remarkable people within our community who selflessly give their time and talent to benefit others. We want to recognise these individuals and groups and highlight the phenomenal contributions they make to all our lives.

“The last year has been challenging for everyone and that is why it is so important that we recognise those who go above and beyond for others.”

The awards will take place in the south Cork area and nominations are open now here

