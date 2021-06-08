Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 12:58

Hairdressing chain makes surprise delivery to hospital teams in Cork

Hairdressing chain Peter Mark recently made a surprise delivery of gift bags to healthcare workers in Cork as a token of appreciation for the trojan work staff have done during the pandemic. 

Amy Nolan

Hairdressing chain Peter Mark recently made a surprise delivery of gift bags to healthcare workers in Cork as a token of appreciation for the trojan work staff have done during the pandemic. 

As part of its Healthcare Heroes campaign, gift bags were delivered to Cork University Hospital and Cork University Maternity Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital and Mallow General Hospital.

Healthcare Heroes is a nationwide campaign by Peter Mark to show its appreciation for healthcare workers by donating gift bags with hair and beauty products to local hospitals. 

The company has delivered 4,512 bags to local healthcare workers all over Ireland.

The campaign is the brainchild of celebrity stylist Adee Phelan who at the beginning of lockdown in the UK in March 2020 had an idea that he would like to give something back to the hardworking staff of the NHS.

Following on from the success of the campaign in the UK, Adee teamed up with Peter Mark to bring the campaign to Ireland.

Peter O’Rourke, CEO of Peter Mark said the company was keen to get involved.

"It has been a challenging year for everyone but in particular the healthcare workers who are working so hard in extremely challenging circumstances," he said,

"The Healthcare Heroes campaign is our way of showing our appreciation and saying a small thank you to them for everything that they do."

Cork woman with spina bifida reopens accessible beauty salon after lockdown and surgery

