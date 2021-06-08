Closure orders served on two Cork food businesses found to have rodent activity on the premises

Two Cork food businesses have been reported by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) as having breached food safety legislation.

Closure orders were served on both food businesses during the month of May under the FSAI Act 1998.

A closure order was served on the Factory Canteen operated independently by KC Catering at ABP Food Group, Kilbrogan in Bandon on May 26 and was lifted the following day on May 27.

The second closure order on a Cork business during the month of May was served to Your Stop NR Farranree on May 11 and was lifted on May 14.

Rodent activity at both premises was outlined as one of the reasons for the closure orders.

Dead rodents were noted underneath the chest freezer in the food preparation area and underneath a freezer in the storeroom next to the kitchen at ABP Food Group Factory Canteen in Kilbrogan, as well as rodent droppings in a container in the food preparation area which stored food contact equipment and rodent droppings on a low-level shelf in the food preparation area.

At Your Stop NR Farranree, rodent droppings were found in the dry goods store and there was evidence of rodent damage to packages of pasta and a hole in the floor in proximity to the damaged food packages.

Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, emphasised that all food businesses must take responsibility and commit to ensuring high food safety standards and compliance with food law.

The food inspectors continue to find unacceptable levels of non-compliance with food safety legislation in some food businesses.

“It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have their premises protected against pests and kept clean. However, time after time inspectors are finding regular incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety management.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, that they can contact us via our online complaint form at https://www.fsai.ie/makeitbetter/ and we will investigate,” said Dr Byrne.