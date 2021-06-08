Kodaline announce Cork concert date 

Irish band Kodaline have announced a string of dates this year, including one in Cork.

The Dublin-based modern rock quartet have just announced a new acoustic tour for 2021.

They're set to perform on stage at the Cork Opera House on Wednesday November 10.

Tickets go on sale from the Cork Opera House website this Friday June 11 at 9am

In a post on social media, the band said: "It makes us so happy to announce a very special run of acoustic shows for later this year!

"This is the first time we’ve done shows like this but it’s something we have talked about for a long time!

"Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am."