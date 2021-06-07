Popular Cork attraction offering free virtual tour later this week

Spike Island is offering a free virtual tour of the popular attraction on Wednesday as part of Cork Harbour Festival.

The tour, which will be live, takes place at 3pm.

Spike Island reopened to visitors on May 31, in line with Government guidelines.

In a post on Facebook, Spike Island said Wednesday's virtual tour will be hosted by one of its "top guides".

The island attraction opened to the public in June 2016 following a €6.5 million investment by Cork County Council and Fáilte Ireland.

Several areas were opened to the public, including the original 1840s famine era prison and the modern cells which were in use until 2004.

Since then the council has reopened many new areas and the tourist attraction has gone from strength to strength since opening.

In 2017, Spike Island was voted the best tourist attraction in Europe and was runner-up in the worldwide category.

Two years later, the island won the best attraction at the International Travel and Tourism Awards ceremony facing off against stiff competition including the Cliffs of Moher, Harry Potter at Warner Bros Studios London and Disney’s Les Villages Nature in Paris.

To sign up for the virtual tour of Spike Island, visit their Facebook page for details.

Further information on Cork Harbour Festival can be found via corkharbourfestival.com