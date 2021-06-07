'It has rocked the community': Village near Cork-Waterford border in shock at death of baby girl following dog attack

A community near the Cork-Waterford border is reeling in shock after a baby girl died following an attack by a dog.

The three-month-old child was fatally injured in the incident at a house in the village of Clashmore, Waterford a short drive from Youghal, in the early hours of Monday.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene and the infant was taken to Cork University Hospital.

She was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

A Garda statement said gardaí were investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

The terraced house where the child was attacked by the animal overnight remained cordoned off on Monday.

Uniformed gardaí kept watch outside the property as members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination inside.

Fr Milo Guiry, who is administrator of the parish that encompasses the village of Clashmore, said local people were in shock.

“This was a young baby, it’s terribly, terribly sad,” he said.

Fr Guiry said the parish would be offering support to the family involved.

“We offer our sympathy and our support to the family at this terrible time for them,” he said.

Mayor of Waterford, Damien Geoghegan, said the local community had been stunned by the “awful and terrible” incident.

“It was very sad news to wake up to this morning that a three-month-old child had lost her life in such tragic circumstances,” he said.

“It has rocked the community here in west Waterford and particularly in the village of Clashmore, which is a lovely, quiet, rural village in west Waterford.

“My sympathies certainly go to the family and everybody’s thoughts and prayers will be with them in the coming days and weeks and months ahead.

“People are just stunned today at the news – everybody is just really, really saddened.”

Gardai at a property in Clashmore, Co Waterford, where a three-month-old baby girl has died after being attacked by a dog in the early hours of Monday. Picture date: Monday June 7, 2021.

At the scene of the tragedy, two members of An Garda Siochana stood outside the sealed-off green terraced house just off the Main Street in Clashmore yesterday morning.

Locals expressed shock at the death of a young baby in such tragic circumstances.

Pat Flavin said that the family would be in the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the area.

"You hear this kind of thing on television but you don't expect it to happen here. There are about 1800 people in this area. It is a small place. Everyone will support them and do what they can for them."

Meanwhile, a young mother whose kids were playing in the play area near Raheen Quay Walk in Clashmore shook her head in sorrow when head when asked about the tragedy.

"I heard first thing and I couldn't even speak for a while because I have small kids myself and you know we all always worry about our small kids and the things that could happen."

A woman who has lived in Clashmore for a few years said that she didn't know the family personally but that she was confident that the village would rally around them.

"There will no doubt be a guard of honour (for the funeral). We have done that for everybody and there have been a few deaths during Covid. It was done for a lady who died of breast cancer and for an older man. People will do what they can.”