Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms more than 300 new cases

There have been 377 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

There have been 377 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There are currently 69 Covid patients in hospital, 26 of which are in ICU.

As Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease, the Department also took the opportunity to remind the public that the current public health advice is to continue to work from home unless it’s necessary to attend in person.

