Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 15:57

Cork Orchestral Society set to bring performers and public together while apart

Roddy O'Keefe TogetherApart Cork Orchestral Society.

CORK Orchestral Society continues its Online Concert Series 2021 next week with an imaginative triple-bill from the Triskel Arts Centre titled Together/Apart.

Featuring harpist Anne-Marie Papin Labazordière, guitarist David Keating, and trombonist, Roddy O’Keefe, Together/Apart comprises three unaccompanied recitals of 20 minutes each, combined to form a complete concert of solo performances.

The series to date has been a tremendous success for Cork Orchestral Society.

“The concerts that make up this series are all, in some way or another, a version of an event originally planned as a concert with a live audience,” said Cork Orchestral Society Chairperson, Tom Crowley.

“This concert is a reflection of life as a musician during the lockdown. We have spent more time exploring and refining our craft.

“This concert is a celebration of that time, and of the resilience of artistic expression.”

Together/Apart can be enjoyed free of charge at www.corkorchestralsociety.ie from 6.30pm on Saturday, June 12 and will be available for a month.

