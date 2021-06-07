Cork Orchestral Society set to bring performers and public together while apart

CORK Orchestral Society continues its Online Concert Series 2021 next week with an imaginative triple-bill from the Triskel Arts Centre titled Together/Apart.

Featuring harpist Anne-Marie Papin Labazordière, guitarist David Keating, and trombonist, Roddy O’Keefe, Together/Apart comprises three unaccompanied recitals of 20 minutes each, combined to form a complete concert of solo performances.

The series to date has been a tremendous success for Cork Orchestral Society.

“The concerts that make up this series are all, in some way or another, a version of an event originally planned as a concert with a live audience,” said Cork Orchestral Society Chairperson, Tom Crowley.

“This concert is a reflection of life as a musician during the lockdown. We have spent more time exploring and refining our craft.

“This concert is a celebration of that time, and of the resilience of artistic expression.”

Together/Apart can be enjoyed free of charge at www.corkorchestralsociety.ie from 6.30pm on Saturday, June 12 and will be available for a month.