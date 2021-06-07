Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 14:57

'Bursting with wildlife’: Spectacular shot of humpback whale captured in Cork

A breaching humpback whale taken on Sunday, June 6 off the coast of Courtmacsherry, Co Cork. Picture: Christopher O'Sullivan

Roisin Burke

A stunning photo of a breaching humpback whale was captured over the weekend by Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan.

The Fianna Fail TD was on a whale watching trip with Atlantic Whale and Wildlife Tours aboard the ‘Lady Louise’ on Sunday. The company is based in Courtmacsherry, Co Cork.

The image taken was one of three humpback whales spotted in the area along with a fin whale and multiple minke whales.

Posting on Twitter, Mr O’Sullivan said the sea was “bursting with wildlife” at the moment and encouraged people to get out and enjoy it.

“First fin whales of the season this week. Here you have a nice size comparison with a common dolphin “bow riding” in front of this gigantic fin whale.

“The sea is bursting with wildlife at the moment. Get out there and enjoy it.” 

Bow riding is a playful antic, where dolphins ride waves or boat wakes in an almost surfing manner.

